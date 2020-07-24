Latest News & Features
NuScale Small Modular Reactor marks milestone
PORTLAND, Or. (KIFI/KIDK)-The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has completed the last and final phase of review of the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) design certification. NuScale Power says issuance of a final safety evaluation report represents completion of the technical review and approval of the NuScale SMR design. The company says that should allow customers to proceed with their plans to develop NuScale power plants, with the understanding that the [...]
2020 big game hunting outlook
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game reports deer and elk hunters should see plenty of game in Idaho during fall hunts as mild winters have helped rebound mule deer herds hit hard in recent years, and Idaho's elk herds continue to soar and harvests have come roaring back over the last six years. Mule deer In recent years, mule deer hunting has been on a bit of downswing, but 2020 [...]
ISU food service to offer new options; Chic fil A, Starbucks
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho State Board of Education has approved a contract extension with Chartwells Higher Education, operating as Bengal Dining Services at Idaho State University. The extension came with an announcement that Chartwells will open a Chic Fil A location on the Pocatello campus in the fall of 2021 and a Starbucks location in 2022. The company will continue to provide a food service program, to include made-to-order food, [...]
Bear Creek fire contingent being downsized
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Bear Creek fire, 29 miles east of Salmon, is now 75% contained, according to the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center. The fire was mapped by infrared photography at 11,634 acres overnight. There are 170 personnel assigned to the fire as the organization is downsized. Resources, including one helicopter, that are no longer needed are being released for use at other fires. Fire behavior is [...]
Law enforcement work to prevent train collisions
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Idaho State Police say they are seeing more close calls when it comes to car and train collisions. Thursday, Idaho State Police teamed up with city, county law enforcement, Union Pacific and Eastern Idaho Railroad this for Operation Lifesaver, a campaign to educate motorists on laws designed to keep them safe at railroad crossings. “We’e are targeting the most vagrant offenders because those are the ones [...]
Chesbro offers free music lessons to kids
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Due to the pandemic, kids going back to school will not be able to participate in band or orchestra in some school districts. Chesbro Music Company in Idaho Falls has stepped up to teach fifth and sixth-grade kids. "You know we love music and we love to hear our lesson rooms filled with music," General Manager of Chesbro, Chris Kasper said. "We're really looking [...]
AMC Theater in Chubbuck reopens its doors
Chubbuck, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- For the first time since March, the AMC CLASSIC Pine Ridge 11 Theater in Chubbuck is open for business. The theater is offering multiple price options for its guests depending on the type of movie they watch. Films previously released such as "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Spiderman: Homecoming" are $5.00 per ticket, while tickets for newer films like "The New Mutants" and "Unhinged" go [...]
Relay for Life in Pocatello to be held virtually
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The annual Relay for Life event in Pocatello will look a little different in 2020. The organizers of the event, Nicole Bush and Cassandra Samora, have planned a virtual event for this year's festivities. Upon arrival, participants will receive a packet that details how they can take part in the event. "We hope to see as many people as possible, and then they are welcome [...]
342 new Idaho COVID-19 cases Thursday, 6 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho officials reported 342 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths on Thursday. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 31,122. There are a total of 28,841 confirmed cases and 2,281 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below. Southeastern Idaho [...]
54 new COVID-19 cases in Southeastern Idaho, another death confirmed in Bingham County
SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 54 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are 21 new cases in Bannock County, 20 in Bingham County, 6 in Butte County, 3 in Caribou County, 1 in Oneida County and 3 in Power County. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 1406. Out of the 1406 cases, 1227 have recovered from COVID-19. In a meeting held by [...]
Butte County Commissioners raise COVID-19 risk level to high
BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - In July, Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s Board of Health adopted the COVID-19 Regional Response Plan for the eight-county region. Those counties are Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power. The plan outlines risk levels starting with Minimal Risk/green and escalates toward Critical Risk/red. Each level has its own metrics and mitigation strategies to reduce the impact of COVID-19. Different parts of SIPH’s [...]
Local Red Cross Volunteers dispatched to California fires
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Sixteen Idaho volunteers have been dispatched by the American Red Cross to help with fire relief efforts in California. The Idaho volunteers, along with four from Montana, are helping to provide shelter, food, and medical care. The Idaho volunteers are from Idaho Falls, Boise, Kamiah, Kuna, Meridian, Mountain Home and Nampa. Tens of thousands of Californians have been forced to leave their homes. The largest fires, [...]
Local nonprofits ask for donations and volunteers
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Community Food Basket and the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen are struggling to continue to provide services. The Community Food Basket numbers of those seeking emergency food assistance have skyrocketed since the shutdown in March. An increase of 75% to 100% in the number of people served each month now seems to be the norm versus even just 6 months ago. The Idaho [...]
Crews respond to Georgetown Fire
GEORGETOWN, Idaho (KIFI/KDIK) - Fire crews are responding to a lighting-caused fire approximately three miles west of Georgetown. The Georgetown Fire is estimated to be 25 acres in size. It is burning grass and brush, pushing north/northeast. Bear Lake County is on scene joined by 4 federal engines, 1 dozer, 4 single-engine air tankers (SEATs), Air Attack and two helicopters.
Pacific Creek Landing to close September 1
MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Grand Teton National Park will temporarily close Pacific Creek Landing September 1 to all river users and visitors. The closure will allow for construction activities to begin this fall that could possibly continue through spring 2021. The river launch site is located just north of the Moran area. The National Park Service and Grand Teton National Park Foundation are working on a multi-year project to transform [...]
Don’t be fooled by census worker imposters
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - With a little more than 40 days left to count every person living in the U.S., census workers are rushing to gather information prior to their September 30 deadline. Many residents of Eastern Idaho may hear a knock at their door or receive some other type of communication from the U.S. Census Bureau within the next few weeks. Unfortunately, there’s a concern that imposters are [...]
Telephone and mail scams target Idaho nurses
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A new scam is targeting licensed Idaho nurses. The Idaho Attorney General's Office and the Idaho Board of Nursing said the scam begins with a phone call from a man who claims to be working with the Idaho Board of Nursing. Another man is also on the call, claiming to be with the FBI. The scammers told a victim her license was being suspended pending an [...]
Extra patrols look for impaired drivers
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is participating with law enforcement around the state in mobilizing extra patrols looking for impaired drivers. In 2019, Idaho law enforcement made more than 8,000 DUI arrests, many related to crashes and fatalities. "Our deputies have intercepted far too many impaired drivers this year, and as the 100 deadliest days of summer come to a close we are fortunate to [...]
Gas truck overturns in Yellowstone
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK (KIFI/KIDK)-Yellowstone National Park Rangers closed the road between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge Junction after a semi-tractor trailer overturned Thursday. Park officials said the truck was hauling gasoline and hazardous materials cleanup is underway. There is no estimate on how long the road closure might last.