Celebrate your favorite father at the zoo this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday with a special admission offer. He can explore the zoo for only $0.50 with a paid child admission.

The zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at 2940 Carnival Way in Idaho Falls.

