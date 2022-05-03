IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In a way to say Happy Mother’s Day, this weekend the Idaho Falls Zoo is letting women in for only 50 cents.

Celebrate your favorite lady at the zoo this weekend on both Saturday and Sunday with a special admission offer. She can explore the zoo for only $0.50 with a paid child admission.

The zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is located at 2940 Carnival Way in Idaho Falls.

