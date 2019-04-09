'Burglary suspect' triggering emergency call was Roomba trapped in bathroom, cops say

Deputies in Oregon were prepared with guns drawn when a woman said someone was in her bathroom — but what they found was nothing of the sort.

Multiple deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 1:48 p.m. and surrounded the home minutes later, the department wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

CONNECTICUT BASEBALL FIELD REPORTEDLY DOUSED IN GASOLINE, SET ABLAZE TO DRY OUT FOR HIGH SCHOOL GAME

The officers, who even went so far as to request a canine to help them at the scene, reported hearing noises coming from a bathroom inside the house.

After not responding to “several announcements” commanding them to leave the bathroom, deputies drew their guns and opened the door to see who was inside.

The suspect was a Roomba, an automatic vacuum cleaner, the sheriff’s office said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We breached the bathroom door and encountered a very thorough vacuuming job being done by a Roomba Robotic Vacuum cleaner,” a deputy wrote in his note about the 911 call.

Officials joked the Roomba, placed on their “most wanted” list, had been captured.