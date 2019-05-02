'Chevy or Ford' argument reportedly sparks Virginia shooting

A Virginia man was arrested last week after he allegedly shot two people because they seemingly disagreed on a topic: which is better, a Chevy or a Ford?

Mark Turner, 56, was taken into custody on April 23 after the incident, which took place the night before. Turner, his girlfriend, his girlfriend’s son and the son’s girlfriend were eating dinner at a home in Bedford, a city roughly 28 miles east of Roanoke, when the group went out to the front yard.

Soon, an argument broke out between Turner and his girlfriend’s son, WSET reported. The two couldn’t agree on whether Chevrolet or Ford vehicles were better.

Turner allegedly whipped out a knife during his argument, a situation which Turner’s girlfriend tried to deescalate. According to the Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance, Turner’s girlfriend was stabbed with the knife in her lower back, sustaining a six-inch wound.

The man then retrieved a gun from inside the home. When his girlfriend again put herself between Turner and her son, Turner allegedly shot her in the leg five times, and shot her son in the arm.

Two of Turner’s bullets that ricocheted ended up hitting the son’s girlfriend in the back and in her cheek.

Prosecutors alleged that Turner then barricaded himself inside the home, continually leaving to shout at police. Investigators ultimately shot Turner with a bean bag round and took him into custody.

Nance said that alcohol might’ve been involved. Search warrants reportedly indicated that “there was possible drug activity at the residence.”

Turner was charged with felony malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon following the shooting, according to online records.