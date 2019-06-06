'Gingerbread Gangsta' sought in Ohio for petty theft, drug possession

They might never catch him — he’s the gingerbread man.

A suspect wanted on a series of drug and theft charges in Ohio has been dubbed the “Gingerbread Gangsta” by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say there are four active warrants for 18-year-old Tyler Selway.

Selway is charged with possession of a controlled substance analog, aggravated possession of drugs, petty theft and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s not clear why the man, described as being 6-foot-1 and 155 pounds, has been referred to as the “Gingerbread Gansta.” But officials note he has a particular look about him, referencing his distinctive “TAT FACE,” which is likely a reference to the small tattoos under his right eye.

Those with information on Selway’s location are urged to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 330-451-3937 or dispatch at 330-430-3800, option 0.