'Multiple locations' searched by police in Connecticut town where mom, 50, vanished

Investigators in Connecticut have been searching multiple locations for the whereabouts of a missing mother of five who lives nearby in a wealthy town, and has been embroiled in a bitter divorce, officials said Wednesday.

Jennifer Dulos, 50, was reported missing Friday evening and was last seen driving a black 2017 Chevrolet Suburban, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

The Connecticut State Police Search and Rescue K-9 Unit have conducted searches throughout the Waveny Park area of New Canaan, the officials said.

Investigators on the ground were assisted by a drone from the Norwalk Police Department and an aviation unit from the New York State Police.

“This investigation is being treated as a missing person case, but as with any missing person case, a criminal investigation is being conducted concurrently to determine if Jennifer was the victim foul play or intentional harm,” a statement from the New Cannan Police Department said.

Dulos sued her husband, Fotis Dulos, 51, for divorce in June 2017.

The Stamford Advocate reported that Dulos said she feared her husband and believed he would “harm me in some way” for seeking a divorce.

The family lived in Farmington, outside Harford, until the mother took the kids and moved to a rental home in New Canaan.

The children — three boys and two girls, including two sets of twins — range in age from 8 to 13, and court records show the parents have been fighting over child custody and other issues.

The parents both graduated from Brown University, and she blogged about their family on the Patch website during 2012.

Her biography there said she got a master’s degree in writing from New York University, and was working on a novel.

Fotis Dulos, who has not commented on the case, is president and CEO of the Fore Group, which builds custom homes.

Fox News’ Lissa Kaplan contributed to this report.