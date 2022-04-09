POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Institute of Rural Health at Idaho State University announced it has received a Public Health AmeriCorps grant of $1.4 million from AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism.

The grant will expand the Institute’s presence throughout Idaho where it has provided services to improve the health of communities through research, education, and service since 1989.

Public Health AmeriCorps, a partnership between AmeriCorps and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, supports the recruitment, training, and development of a new generation of public health leaders. Supported by a five-year, $400 million investment from the American Rescue Plan Act, Public Health AmeriCorps will help meet public health needs of local communities by providing surge capacity and support while also creating pathways to public health-related careers.

With this new funding, the Institute of Rural Health will leverage the skills and experience of AmeriCorps members statewide to expand capacity of public health agencies and increase the number of suicide prevention trainings offered throughout the state. This funding will also support members’ interests in learning more about public health careers and continuing to serve in the public health sector. These AmeriCorps members will become certified suicide prevention interventionists as well as expand existing programs and services currently offered by public health agencies.

“It is with much gratitude and appreciation that we welcome this award to expand the capacity of public health agencies and to increase the availability of mental health resources in Idaho,” said Jana Bodily-Roan, Project Director of the AmeriCorps program.

The IRH is currently seeking host site applicants as well as AmeriCorps volunteers. To learn more about the program contact the IRH at 208-282-4436 or IRH@isu.edu.

