BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bingham County deputies were assisting other agencies in locating a stolen vehicle from the Bonneville County area Friday around 11:45 a.m.

A Bingham County deputy located that vehicle traveling south on Highway 91 in the Shelley area. A traffic stop was initiated, and the suspect driving the vehicle failed to stop and vehicle pursuit began.

The suspect vehicle was successfully spiked at two different locations on Highway 91 while traveling south.

At approximately 90 North on Highway 91, the driver of the stolen vehicle slowed down and jumped from the disabled vehicle as it was still moving.

The stolen vehicle ran off the right side of Highway 91 and crashed into the canal after the suspect relinquished control.

The driver fled on foot to the west of Highway 91 and south of 100 North.

Blackfoot City Police officers and Bingham County deputies apprehended him at the Blackfoot Christian Church parking lot.

One deputy was injured during the foot pursuit.

