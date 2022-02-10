FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A Fremont County deputy attempted to traffic stop a vehicle for speeding Thursday around 6:00 a.m.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren but the driver sped off, reaching speeds more than 100 mph.

Idaho State Police were called to assist and were able to successfully throw spike strips and deflate three of the four tires on the suspect’s vehicle.

The driver then came to a stop at milepost 391 on Highway 20 in Island Park, where the driver refused to obey commands.

Deputies were able to gain entry to the vehicle and deployed pepper spray and a Taser.

The subject, Marcos Martinez of Idaho Falls, was taken into custody and later cleared by EMS.

Martinez was then taken to the Fremont County Jail where he was booked for felony eluding, DUI and resisting and obstructing an officer.

