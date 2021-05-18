POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police Troopers were dispatched to a reported road rage incident Tuesday morning that resulted in shots being fired on northbound Interstate 15 near Pocatello.

At 8:09 a.m., troopers responded to the area of I-15 near milepost 67 for a report of shots being fired from a white pickup. According to a witness, the driver of a white GMC Sierra pickup traveling on Interstate 15 northbound came up quickly behind a Toyota Matrix sedan being driven by a Pocatello man.

According to reports, when the pickup driver came upon the slower vehicle, he fired approximately nine rounds from the pickup toward the driver of the Toyota. One round struck the victim’s vehicle, breaking the driver’s window and going through the ballcap the driver was wearing. The victim suffered minor injuries from the breaking glass of his window but was otherwise unhurt. He then called 911 to report the incident.

Police report the suspect continued driving north on I-15 where witnesses say he came quickly upon the driver of another pickup and reportedly displayed a firearm at that driver, also a man from Pocatello. That driver was able to follow the suspect’s vehicle, call 911 and report to dispatchers the suspect’s location.

The suspect, 22-year-old Christian Heskett of West Jordan, Utah, was located in his vehicle near the Fort Hall Casino. His vehicle was found with bullet holes through the windshield. Heskett was found in possession of a rifle and two handguns, and he was taken into custody without incident.

He has been charged with aggravated battery by use of a deadly weapon, and additional charges are possible.

Heskett was booked into the Bannock County Jail. ISP said Fort Hall Police were instrumental in taking the suspect into custody.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

