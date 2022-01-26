BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at an apartment and business in Idaho Falls Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation involving an Idaho Falls man.

Deputies detained 28-year-old Luis A. Torres at his place of employment on N. Boulevard where marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia were found in his vehicle.

During a search of Torres’ apartment in the 700 block of N. Saturn, deputies located drug paraphernalia, more than two grams of suspected methamphetamine and more than. 16 grams of marijuana along with six firearms.

Deputies discovered at least two of the firearms had previously been reported stolen and are still looking into where the other firearms were obtained.

Torres is currently on parole with the Idaho Department of Corrections from a felony controlled substance conviction in 2015 and is prohibited from possession illegal drugs and firearms.

Deputies transported Torres to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on multiple felony counts of felon in possession of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of stolen property. Torres was also booked on misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The post 1 arrested after search warrant served appeared first on Local News 8.