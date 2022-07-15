BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Earlier Friday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies made contact with 58-year-old Randy Michael Larkin in Chubbuck and placed him under arrest for the murder of Morey Pelton.

Deputies have been investigating the death of Pelton since he was discovered on May 13 at the Lane Clark Rest Area east of Ririe.

Larkin was indicted by a Bonneville County Grand Jury yesterday after being presented with information related to the investigation.

Law enforcement resources from the Idaho State Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police, Chubbuck Police and Idaho Falls Police assisted in locating and apprehending Larkin earlier today at a residence in Chubbuck.

Larkin was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on a warrant for first degree murder with a $1 million bond.

Deputies are continuing the investigation, and no further information is available.

The post 1 arrested in connection to Pelton homicide appeared first on Local News 8.