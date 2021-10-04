BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – An ongoing drug investigation in Bonneville County has landed a suspected drug trafficker in jail.

The sheriff’s office says Wendy Lively of Ammon was arrested Sunday night following a traffic stop on Interstate-15 just south of Idaho Falls.

A search of the car found approximately 30 lbs. of marijuana, 6 ½ lbs. of methamphetamine, 80 grams of heroin, and 90 grams of fentanyl were located inside. Deputies also seized two handguns during the search.

Lively was taken into custody and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked on felony charges of trafficking methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.

In addition, Lively was booked for felony possession of fentanyl.

The investigation is continuing.

Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies partnered with Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies on this investigation that include Detectives and Officers from the Idaho Falls Police Department, Blackfoot Police Department, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho State Police. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the hard work and collaboration between all of these partner agencies to prevent this large amount of illegal drugs from being distributed to our communities.

Anyone with information about drug or criminal activity can send their tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 208-522-1983, report online at www.ifcrime.org, or by downloading the P3tips app on your mobile device. Tips and information remain anonymous and in some instances can be eligible for a reward.

