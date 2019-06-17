1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Philly graduation party

One person has been killed and at least seven others are injured after a shooting at a graduation party in Philadelphia on Sunday night, according to authorities.

Four teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17 suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, reported local station KYW-TV. Four adults in their 20s were also shot. Police said the one fatality was an adult.

The shooting is one of several homicides that occurred during a deadly weekend in the city.

Authorities have not provided a motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.