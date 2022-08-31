POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Chubbuck Police officers responded to the Extended Stay Pocatello in Chubbuck at 291 W. Burnside Tuesday around 11:26 p.m. for the report of an adult male who had been shot.

Lifesaving measures were taken by police personnel on scene as well as Chubbuck EMS and Bannock County Ambulance; however, the male victim succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

The investigation into the man’s death continued throughout the early morning hours, and a person of interest was identified.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, the person of interest was detained at the Extended Stay and is currently being questioned.

Police investigation into the events that occurred Tuesday night is still on-going, and officials expect to be able to release more information as it becomes available.

Currently the name of the victim as well as the person of interest is not able to be released.

The post 1 dead after Extended Stay Pocatello shooting appeared first on Local News 8.