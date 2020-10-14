Breaking News

IONA, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A 38-year-old was hospitalized after a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of US 26 and Iona Road, east of Idaho Falls Wednesday.

Idaho State Police reports Paul Johnson, 54, of Idaho Falls, was westbound on Iona Road in a 2008 GMC Sierra pickup. Johnson stopped at the stop sign, then proceeded into the intersection where he was struck by a 2014 Ford Focus that was eastbound on US 26. The Ford was being driven by Kimberly Alexander, 38, of Rigby.

A ground ambulance transported Alexander to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

All drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts.