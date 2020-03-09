Local News

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash involving a snowplow and SUV on State Highway 34 near milepost 107, north of Soda Springs Monday around 12 p.m.

ISP reports Javier Mendez, 53, and passenger Veronica Mendez, 53, both of Las Vegas, NV, were traveling southbound on State Highway 34 in a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse, and Brian Muir, 64, of Wayan, ID, was traveling northbound on State Highway 34 in an Idaho Transportation Department snowplow.

The Chevrolet Traverse crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and struck the snowplow head-on, according to police.

A ground ambulance transported Veronica Mendez to Caribou Memorial Hospital in Soda Springs.

ISP reports all occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The roadway was blocked for approximately two hours.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Caribou County Sheriff’s Office and Caribou County EMS.