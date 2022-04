POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Power County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one-vehicle rollover that occurred on Arbon Valley Highway on Thursday.

Police said at about 6:05 p.m., the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

An ambulance transported the driver to the hospital.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the Power County Sheriff’s Office.

