Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle crash around 3:10 p.m. on the Interstate 15 Exit 71 off-ramp, also known as the Pocatello Creek off-ramp.

ISP said Kelsie M. Cota, 20, of Blackfoot, Idaho, was exiting Interstate 15 at the southbound Pocatello Creek off-ramp, in a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze when Cota drove off the right shoulder of the off-ramp and struck a light pole, knocking the light pole over. The light pole landed across all lanes of the off-ramp.

Kyle A. Cota, 21, of Blackfoot, Idaho, was a passenger in the vehicle. A ground ambulance transported Kyle Cota to Portneuf Medical Center.

ISP reports Kelsie Cota was wearing a seatbelt, but Kyle Cota was not.

The off-ramp was blocked for a little more than an hour.