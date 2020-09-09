Breaking News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A 30-year-old McCammon woman was hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 15 south of Pocatello Wednesday.

At approximately 8:23 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated the two-vehicle crash northbound on I-15 near milepost 63.

ISP reports Lataya Davis, 30, of McCammon, was traveling northbound in a 2015 Toyota Rav 4 when her vehicle crossed over the fog line and struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 3500, owned by the Idaho Transportation Department.

The driver of the ITD vehicle was Brandon Roberts, 38, of Blackfoot.

The ITD truck was in the emergency lane doing maintenance work with its amber warning lights activated.

A ground ambulance transported Davis to Portneuf Medical Center.

ISP reports Davis was not wearing a seatbelt, and Roberts was wearing a seatbelt.

ISP is investigating the crash.