IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police report a 23-year-old Blackfoot woman was hospitalized Monday morning after she fell asleep and crashed on Interstate 15.

Police investigated a single vehicle crash, southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 124.5, north of Idaho Falls around 12:06 a.m.

According to police, a 23-year-old female from Blackfoot was driving a 2006 Saturn Vue. The female fell asleep and went off the median. The vehicle struck the emergency crossover and came to rest on its top in the median.

The female was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

A ground ambulance transported her to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Idaho State Police remind drivers to be attentive and cautious of drowsiness and asks you to pull over and rest when needed.

