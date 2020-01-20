BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash on westbound US30 near milepost 451, in Bear Lake County, four miles west of the Idaho/Wyoming border Monday around 6 a.m.

ISP reports Mary Hernandez, 60, of Reading, Pennsylvania, was driving westbound on US30 in a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu. Hernandez drove across the center median into the eastbound lanes of travel where she struck a commercial semi pulling double trailers. The semi was driven by James Leach, 57, of McCammon.

According to police, Leach was wearing a seatbelt, and Hernandez was not.

A ground ambulance transported Hernandez to Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier.

US30 was blocked for approximately three and a half hours.

The post 1 hospitalized after semi vs vehicle crash appeared first on Local News 8.