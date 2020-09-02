BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-More than 75% of Idaho’s wastewater treatment plants complied with their Clean Water Act permits last year, according to a new, three-year review by the Idaho Conservation League (ICL).

The permits are monitored by the Environmental Protection Agency and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality and cover a wide variety of issues including harmful bacteria, chemicals, toxic metals, and other substances.

Among ICL’s findings, 10 of 112 facilities were responsible for nearly half of all violations reported statewide.

Austin Walkins, ICL’s climate campaign coordinator, said, “We monitor wastewater treatment plants and other threats to water quality across the state. When sewage plants violate EPA’s water quality standards before discharging into Idaho waters, that pollution threatens the health of all Idahoans, our families, our pets and wildlife.”

84 facilities reported 1,606 violations last year that jeopardized Idaho’s drinking water, public health and fisheries. A violation can pose a risk to people and wildlife downstream.

The Clean Water Act provisions are rigid, with no provisions other than either a violation or compliance.

Idaho Conservation League

The city of Driggs was the worst performer in the state, with 113 violations in the past year. Together with Hagerman and Wilder, those three cities are responsible for 20% of the violations in the state.

Driggs has agreed to enter into a compliance order with state and federal regulators that will require the city to identify and complete modifications and corrective actions within two years. ICL said those upgrades would minimize the occurrence of future effluent limit violations.

By comparison, Pocatello reported 2 violations; Blackfoot, 10; Idaho Falls, 7; and Rexburg, 17.

On the positive side, 28 cities or towns reported zero discharge violations during the 3-year review period. Six facilities, including American Falls, improved their compliance with zero violations in the latest report.

The Idaho Conservation League said it is planning to initiate enforcement actions against many of the facilities listed in the report to insure that local officials are taking steps to bring their treatment facilities into compliance with their operating permits.