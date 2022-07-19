BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division was investigating a possible narcotics violation inside the city limits of Blackfoot Monday.

At approximately 5:29 p.m., a patrol officer attempted to stop a 2005 Gold Ford Taurus in relation to the suspected narcotics violation. The vehicle fled from law enforcement and traveled south on Highway 91 with speeds over 90 mph.

The vehicle’s driver was later identified as 27-year-old Tyler Garcia.

After a lengthy pursuit involving multiple agencies, the vehicle stopped near Sheepskin Road and Hawthorne Road intersection.

A passenger exited the vehicle and complied with law enforcement commands. Garcia remained in the vehicle and made statements about being armed and suicidal.

Law enforcement was able to make contact with Garcia via cellphone. After a 30-minute standoff, Garcia exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Garcia became unresponsive and was suspected of ingesting a large amount of narcotics. Naloxone was administered to reverse any effects of opioids.

Garcia was transported to Portneuf Medical Center, where he was later medically cleared and booked into the Bingham County Jail for one count of felony eluding.

The Blackfoot Police department would like to thank the Fort Hall Police Department, Bingham, County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho State Police for assisting in this vehicle pursuit.

This is still an active investigation, and officials say more charges will be filed against Garcia and the passenger. Currently, the passenger has not been charged with any crimes. No further information will be released surrounding this incident.

