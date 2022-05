IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department is on scene of a structure fire on the 200 block of W 20th Street.

Officials say the fire was reported at 8:09 a.m. Monday, and the reporting person said smoke was coming from the kitchen of a 4-plex.

IFFD said at least one person was injured and was transported to the hospital.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

The post 1 injured, hospitalized after structure fire appeared first on Local News 8.