IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched to the 800 block of Dalmation Drive for a report of a structure fire Monday around 9:15 p.m.

This photo was taken by an IFFD firefighter at Station 3 located at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport, approximately 2 miles north of Dalmation Drive.

The reporting person told Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch the porch was on fire and there were people still inside the home.

When firefighters arrived at the single-story double-wide manufactured home with a detached garage, they reported a working fire coming from the back. They began fire attack while the Idaho Falls Police Department assisted with evacuating neighbors from their homes and closing roads. Intermountain Gas and Idaho Falls Power were dispatched to secure utilities.

There were two adults home at the time of the fire. One adult female was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The adult male was able to exit the home unharmed. There were no other injuries to civilians, police officers, or firefighters.

At 9:27 p.m., firefighters reported they had to knock down the fire on the outside of the home and were going interior to extinguish the fire, check for hot spots, overhaul and ventilate.

The fire started in the back porch, extended interior to a bedroom and bathroom and was working its way to the living and dining rooms before being extinguished. There was smoke damage throughout.

The estimated damages are not known at this time.

The post 1 injured in house fire appeared first on Local News 8.