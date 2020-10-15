IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A 41-year-old succumbed to his injuries at the scene of a five-vehicle crash at the intersection of Yellowstone Highway and N 25th E, one mile east of Idaho Falls Thursday.

Idaho State Police reports around 7:41 a.m. Jan Kelley, 60, of Idaho Falls, was westbound on Yellowstone Highway in a 1984 Kenworth dump truck, in the turn lane to go southbound on N 25th E. When the stoplight turned yellow, the Kenworth started making the left hand turn. Marco Vargas Arteaga, 41, of Idaho Falls, was eastbound on Yellowstone Highway in a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt. The following vehicles were stopped at the red light northbound on N 25th E: Brittany Cureton, 24, of Rexburg, in a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix; Kalani Hemming, 21, of Ammon, in a 2014 Subaru Crosstrek; and Bryce Spaulding, 64, of Ammon, in a 2016 Ford Fusion.

When the stoplight turned yellow, the Chevrolet accelerated through the intersection, where it collided with the Kenworth.

Both the Kenworth and Chevrolet continued south of the intersection, onto N 25th E. The Kenworth struck the Pontiac.

The Kenworth, Chevrolet and Pontiac all came to rest in the lanes of travel, and the Subaru was lightly impacted and pushed into the Ford.

Vargas Arteaga succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Next of kin has been notified.

Kelley was not wearing a seatbelt, and Cureton, Hemming, and Spaulding were wearing seatbelts.

25th E was blocked from Yellowstone Highway to Iona Road for approximately four hours and 20 minutes.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

They were assisted at the scene by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department.