BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police investigated a fatal crash at 195 N Rose Road, north of Blackfoot Thursday around 5:34 a.m.

According to police, a 2018 Honda Civic went off the left shoulder of the roadway, hit an embankment and rolled, and the driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The name of the occupant is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

