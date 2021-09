SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – Holiday travelers have been backed up most of the day west of Swan Valley.

A car rolled down an embankment on the hill near Antelope Flats.

Officers say one person was killed.

Emergency crews are working to remove the wreckage.

The accident has caused traffic to back up for miles as people are trying to get home from the long holiday weekend.

