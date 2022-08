KIFI

TETON COUNTY, Wyoming (KIFI) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after lightning hit a tent near Enos Lake in Wyoming.

Teton County Search & Rescue tells us the person who was injured was taken to Saint John’s Hospital.

No names are being released at this time as families are notified.

More information is expected Wednesday morning.

The post 1 killed in lightning strike near Enos Lake appeared first on Local News 8.