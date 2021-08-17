MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – A man is dead after a crash Monday afternoon in Madison County.

It happened near 5000 East and 500 South.

Authorities say there was a single vehicle rollover accident.

When they arrived, a man was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation is underway.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation, with assistance from the Idaho State Police.

Additional information is being held until notification has been given to the next of kin and the investigation is completed.

