Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – One man was killed when a semi-truck and trailer struck an SUV at the intersection of 49th North and 25th East near Idaho Falls around 11:38 a.m. Wednesday.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department said the man was trapped in the SUV and died at the scene.

The road was closed from 49th North to 65th North while emergency workers tried to extricate the man. A hazardous materials team was also dispatched to clean up an oily fluid that was leaking into a canal.

That team cleared the accident scene at 1:11 p.m.

The road will stay closed as law enforcement investigates the crash.