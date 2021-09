KIFI

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – One man has been arrested and taken into custody after leading Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, Idaho Falls Police and Idaho State Police, into a pursuit down 25th east in Idaho Falls.

The incident happened just before 7 P.M., near 17th street and Hitt Road. We are told the initial call was a disturbance, that started near Hitt and Sunnyside. No details have been made available yet about the first call.

Police chased the suspect north on Hitt road, before crashing just north of the roundabout at Lincoln Road.

No word yet on the suspect’s name or charges.

There are no reports of injuries. This story will be updated as new information is released.

