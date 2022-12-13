IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A solemn anniversary.

One month since the murders of four University of Idaho students.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were found stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Still, no suspect, no motive, and no murder weapon.

“We all want to understand why this happened and what drove someone to do this,” Moscow Police Chief James Fry said. “The families of those involved and our entire community deserve to know.”

Authorities have released few details of the investigation to the public, but have recently said they are looking for the occupant or occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, who could have critical information about the crime.

This, as investigators continue to comb through more than 6,000 tips.

“No bit of information is too small and every tip will be pursued,” Chief Fry said.

Over the weekend, University of Idaho President C. Scott Green paid tribute to the victims during the campus graduation ceremony.

“It’s been a tough few weeks for our community and I want to acknowledge an enormous loss in our Vandal family recently . . . They were bright lights on our campus and cherished members of our community,” he said.

A community grieving the lives lost — and searching for answers.

