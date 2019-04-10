1 nurse hurt, 1 arrested in SC emergency room shooting

A South Carolina hospital says a person was shot inside its emergency room, and the shooter was apprehended by law enforcement.

Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg said the wounded person was immediately taken into surgery after the shooting around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The hospital’s statement said law enforcement was on the scene and the shooter was apprehended. It revealed no details about the wounded person’s condition.

Democratic Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter of Orangeburg said on the House floor Wednesday she was told by the Orangeburg County administrator that a nurse was hit in a random shooting by someone with mental problems.

Orangeburg County deputies didn’t return phone calls seeking more information.

The hospital said its emergency room remains closed as deputies investigate, but the rest of the hospital is open.