Crime Tracker

PARIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – One person is dead and another arrested after a firearm-related incident in Bear Lake County.

Bear Lake County Sheriff Bart Heslington said deputies were called on Sept. 6. The victim was found dead at the scene.

He said a suspect has been taken into custody. Neither the suspect nor victim was not identified.

Heslington said there are no other suspects involved and the investigation is continuing.