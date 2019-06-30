10 killed after small plane crashes into Texas airport hangar, investigators say

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fiery plane crash that killed all 10 passengers on board Sunday morning at an airport near Dallas.

The twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air crashed into a hangar and started a fire at the Addison Municipal Airport in Texas, Fox 4 reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear what may have triggered the crash.

2 KILLED, 1 INJURED AFTER PLANE CRASHES INTO NORTH CAROLINA HOME

Firefighters worked to stop the blaze, forcing the airport to stay closed for 45 minutes, but the plane was destroyed in the fire, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The plane experienced failure after losing an engine as it took off and crashed into an unoccupied hangar, according to Addison officials.

Addison is about 20 miles north of Dallas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.