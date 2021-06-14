IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls Power (IFP) has selected 10 local high school students to receive $500 college scholarships for their efforts to develop and demonstrate strong leadership skills.

Each year, Idaho Falls Power sponsors local high school students to attend the annual Idaho Community-Owned Utilities Association (ICUA) Youth Rally event in Caldwell, Idaho. At this rally students representing Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Alaska have the opportunity to earn scholarship money and gain valuable leadership skills. Students participate in a variety of activities to build leadership, teamwork, perseverance, and more. Attendees also have the chance to learn more about government, drug and alcohol awareness, and the electric/energy industry.

However, due to COVID-19, the annual rally was canceled for 2021. Despite the event being canceled, IFP opted to still provide local youth the opportunity to earn college scholarship money. Applicants were asked to submit an essay on the topic of leadership qualities and how they are developing those qualities to become effective leaders.

“My colleagues and I were greatly impressed by the caliber of students who applied for our scholarships this year,” Idaho Falls Power Customer Relations Supervisor Joelyn Hansen said. “These youth are developing extraordinary skills as leaders. This made the selection process very competitive.”

Students awarded the scholarships were:

Maria Aquino – Compass Academy High School

Alexis Burton – Idaho Falls High School

Ruth Huskinson – Compass Academy High School

Kailey Johnson – Compass Academy High School

Issac Maynes – Idaho Falls High School

Wyatt Nilsson – Compass Academy High School

Adelyn Smith – Skyline High School

Hannah Twitchell – Skyline High School

Lindi Wilcox – Skyline High School

Audrey Yorgason – Idaho Falls High School

IFP has awarded thousands of dollars in college scholarships to local youth since it began participating in the annual rally in 1987.

Plans for the 2022 ICUA Youth Rally are underway, and IFP will again sponsor local high school sophomores and juniors to attend the event. Students who are interested are encouraged to reach out to the utility if they are interested in attending the rally.

