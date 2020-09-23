Local News

FT. HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Shoshone Bannock Tribes say ten students and two staff of the Shoshone-Bannock Junior/Senior High School have been asked to self-quarantine until October 1.

The action came after a student who last attended the school September 17 was diagnosed with COVID-19. The student is isolating at home. The student was participating in an after-school sporting event where masks were not required.

Administrators contacted the parents or guardians of individuals who were in close contact with the student in class. Those who were in contact with the student were being contacted by a Tribal Contact Tracer to assist with medical questions or guidance.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs Fort Hall Agency has temporarily closed the lobby access to the building. A person who had been exposed to COVID-19 was found to have come into the building as recently as Monday. A box will be available for people to drop off necessary documents.

Access to the building lobby should be available again starting Tuesday, September 29.

Anyone in need of assistance may contact one of the specific branches:

Administration – 208.238.2301

Realty – 208.238.2307

Tech Services – 208.238.2305

Range – 208.238.2311

Probates – 208.540.2650

OST/IIM – 1.888.678.6836