MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Yellowstone National Park has offered these top things for you to know to recreate responsibly and safely in Yellowstone National Park this Fourth of July.

Top Things To Know

1. Most Park Camping and Lodging is Reserved and Full

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

No camping or overnight vehicle parking is allowed in pullouts, parking areas, picnic grounds, or any place other than a designated campground. If you don’t have a reservation, the nearest campsite or hotel room may be hours away.

2. Fire Danger

The park is very dry and just a spark could ignite a wildfire. Be responsible with fire this season.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

3. Expect Crowding, Traffic, and Delays

Millions of people visit Yellowstone in summer. Traffic, wildlife along and on roads, and road construction often make drive times longer than expected. Parking areas may be congested.

4. Drive and Park Responsibly

Observe posted speed limits and use pullouts to watch wildlife, take pictures, and let other cars pass. Do not stop your vehicle in the road. When pulling over, be sure to park with all four tires fully to the right of the white line.

5. Plan Ahead

Make sure you know about

6. Wildlife are Dangerous

People have been injured or killed by bears, bison, and elk. Always maintain a minimum of 25 yards (23 m) from all wildlife and 100 yards (91 m) from bears and wolves. Learn how to watch wildlife safety and travel safely in bear country.

7. Stay on Boardwalks

People have been severely injured or killed by breaking through the thin ground in thermal basins or falling into hot springs.

8. Protect Yourself and Others

Consistent with CDC recommendations on COVID-19, people who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces.

9. Enhance Your Experience

Download the free NPS Yellowstone or National Park Service app (and offline content) before you arrive.

10. Connectivity is Limited

Don’t be surprised if you can’t receive calls or texts, even in the few areas you have cell reception.

Last but certainly not least, take the Yellowstone Pledge! Protect the park and protect yourself. If you see someone, in person or online, whose behavior might hurt them, others or the park, tell a ranger. If you’re in the park, dial 911.

The post 10 tips for visiting Yellowstone National Park this Fourth of July appeared first on Local News 8.