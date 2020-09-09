Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — For the second year in a row, Idaho has seen a decrease in fatalities during the busy summer months known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Driving.

According to preliminary data from the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), 78 people were killed in crashes on Idaho roads this summer. That is down from 92 fatalities last year, and 101 in 2018.

The 100 Deadliest Days refers to the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when there is typically an increase in fatal crashes.

100 Deadliest Days at a Glance

The majority of the 78 people killed in crashes were in passenger vehicles.

– 54 Automobile

– 20 Motorcycle

– 3 Pedestrian

– 1 Pedacycle

In the 54 passenger vehicle fatalities, 28 people were not wearing seatbelts.

Failure to maintain a lane was a contributing factor in 25 fatalities.

Alcohol impairment was a contributing factor in 12 fatalities.

Speeding was a contributing factor in 12 fatalities.

7 fatalities involved inattentive driving.

*Data is preliminary and may be subject to change.

“It’s good to see a second year with a decrease in fatalities but we still have a lot of work to do,” said ITD Office of Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson.

This summer, the Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) funded statewide activities to enhance traffic safety across the state. These activities included public service campaigns as well as three statewide mobilizations.

“We are fortunate to have great partners across the state who are committed to keeping Idaho’s roads and communities safe,” Tomlinson said. “Most importantly, we are grateful for the travelling public who make safe choices on our roads every day. It takes all of us working together to continue moving the needle in the right direction.”