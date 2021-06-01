KIFI

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s 100 Deadliest Days on the road got off to a grim start. At least 10 people died in 8 separate accidents statewide during the 3-day Memorial Day weekend, according to Idaho State Police.

The Gem State’s roads are most dangerous during the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, when people are traveling the most.

Each year, state troopers like Lt. Mike Winans in District 5 braces himself for what he knows will inevitably be a deadly summer.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

“As a trooper, you have to go about your job and investigate the crash and do what you need to do. But later, you think about those things and the impact it has on those families,” Winans said. “It’s emotional for everyone involved.”

During this time frame in 2020, 88 people died in car wrecks, according to ISP. There are multiple factors contributing to the danger.

“It’s the same types of behaviors we see all the time. It’s the aggressive driving, inattentive driving, impaired driving, all of those factors we see year after year after year,” Winans said.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Additionally, school is out for summer break, which means young people are on the road more than ever. ISP encourages parents to remind their new drivers about road safety.

“On Friday when I worked, I stopped a carload of teenagers, and hardly anyone was wearing a seatbelt in the vehicle,” Winans said.

New teen drivers, 16- and 17-year-olds, are three times more likely to be in a deadly accident than adults, according to AAA.

“Studies show that teen drivers benefit greatly from quality instruction by a trained professional, and ongoing coaching and support from their parents,” said AAA spokesman Matthew Conde.

But Winans said the biggest contributor to fatal accidents isn’t just a teen problem anymore.

“One of the biggest factors we’re seeing is people distracted by their cell phones. It’s a contributing factor in a lot of crashes,” Winans said.

ISP encourages people to pay attention to the roads and drive defensively, not aggressively.

“If you wear your seatbelt, if you obey the traffic laws, then you shouldn’t have a problem,” Winans said.

The post 100 Deadliest Days off to bad start, ISP urges caution appeared first on Local News 8.