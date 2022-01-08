POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Tucked away in the Veterans Memorial Building in Pocatello is a hidden treasure.

Almost 100 years of military history have come to life in the Veteran’s Museum.

Building historian Miguel Dominic is a veteran of the Operation Iraqi Freedom campaign.

He says the museum is for everyone.

“To me, it’s an honor because it’s like we are honoring the ones that came before us,” he said. “And the whole purpose of this museum and the building was a tribute to all veterans of bannock county. It was never intended for one organization, it was to honor the living and those that have passed so to my heart it’s a big deal.”

The museum is open daily from 9 a.m until 3 p.m.

There are displays from all branches of the military, including some very rare pieces from historic battles.

The post 100 years of military history appeared first on Local News 8.