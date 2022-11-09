REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Whether a Democrat, Republican or affiliated with another party, people across the country are turning out to vote.

And in Idaho, some of the people with the longest voting track-record are leading by example.

This is Estelle Ward. She is 101-years-old.

You can see, she came in-person to cast her vote Tuesday in Madison County.

And this is Lucile Roth. She is 105-years-old.

She voted in Precinct 10 at Falls Valley Elementary in Idaho Falls. The precinct workers say she tries to vote in every election.

These two show you, are never too old to vote. We all can do it.

The post 101-year-old, 105-year-old vote at the polls appeared first on Local News 8.