IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,021 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Saturday.

That’s 73 cases less than the record reported cases on a single day of 1,094 last Friday, Oct. 16.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 58,694.

There are a total of 51,736 confirmed cases and 6,958 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 138 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Oneida County is in the minimal risk category. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham and Caribou Counties are in the moderate risk category. Butte, Franklin and Power Counties are in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 180 new cases Saturday. There are 87 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 7 in Fremont, 9 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 72 in Madison and 3 in Teton. There are a total of 769 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Madison and Lemhi are in the high risk category. Bonneville, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson and Teton Counties are in the Moderate Risk Category. Clark County is the only county in the Minimal Risk Category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark. Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The state is reporting there are 27,760 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 41 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 16,653 cases.

The state said 22 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 2,409, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 530.

There are 3,997 asymptomatic reported cases and 3,666 cases among health care workers.

10 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 572.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

1 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

3 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

13 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

21 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

78 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

146 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

310 people were 80+

95.15% of deaths with known race were White. 0.72% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.72% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.62% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.80% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 death is pending.

86.54% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 13.46% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 15 death is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 14,328

370

106

60 1,851

141

9

15 164

4

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 818

3,347

905

137

1,221

427

1,050

34 41

457

138

26

113

101

98

7 7

46

8

1

8

7

8

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 4,330

281

2,448

940

91

463

205

40 884

29

337

171

11

37

29

7 28

2

3

3

1

4

0

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 1,670

1,233

199

305

287

61

45

81 680

328

59

58

57

2

3

10 10

17

4

2

1

1

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 3,710

422

66

167

255 211

48

66

3

4 48

1

1

3

20 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 708

321

858

114

72 49

15

29

18

4 24

1

0

0

3 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 9,060

358

966

352

46

401 676

57

146

35

2

40 108

6

10

5

2

8 TOTAL 51,736 6,958 572

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

