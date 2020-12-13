IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,022 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths on Saturday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 120,632.

There are a total of 100,966 confirmed cases and 19,666 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 98 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH has also confirmed one death due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 97 new cases Saturday. There are 52 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi and 27 in Madison. There are a total of 993 active cases.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 46,247 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 31,038 cases.

The state said 27 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,746, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 875.

There are 6,106 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,874 cases among health care workers.

17 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,169.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

23 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

43 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

152 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

322 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

621 people were 80+

95.20% of deaths with known race were White. 0.79% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.7% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.75% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.57% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 23 deaths is pending.

89.44% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.56% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 23 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 27,086

829

252

151 3,984

254

66

48 285

7

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,359

6,019

1,693

318

2,143

795

1,671

42 112

1,391

390

86

222

280

212

14 9

105

15

8

20

14

21

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 9,054

617

4,851

1,846

172

814

443

52 2,271

174

550

442

30

84

68

9 89

2

10

12

1

12

8

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,306

2,071

270

396

624

170

156

116 2,246

1,163

197

126

202

57

64

26 44

33

11

4

7

2

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 8,975

1,193

206

295

618 980

191

225

30

30 100

10

5

4

23 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,468

731

1,848

576

237 199

145

109

155

57 40

15

3

3

4 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 15,950

966

1,540

714

108

693 2,020

275

297

84

25

161 176

11

19

17

3

14 TOTAL 100,966 19,666 1,169

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

