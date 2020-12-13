IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,022 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new deaths on Saturday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 120,632.
There are a total of 100,966 confirmed cases and 19,666 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 98 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.
SIPH has also confirmed one death due to COVID-19. You can view more HERE.
SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 97 new cases Saturday. There are 52 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi and 27 in Madison. There are a total of 993 active cases.
EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Canyon County, Ada County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 46,247 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 31,038 cases.
The state said 27 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,746, and 4 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 875.
There are 6,106 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,874 cases among health care workers.
17 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,169.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 23 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 43 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 152 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 322 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 621 people were 80+
95.20% of deaths with known race were White. 0.79% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.7% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.75% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.57% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 23 deaths is pending.
89.44% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.56% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 23 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|27,086
829
252
151
|3,984
254
66
48
|285
7
1
2
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|1,359
6,019
1,693
318
2,143
795
1,671
42
|112
1,391
390
86
222
280
212
14
|9
105
15
8
20
14
21
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|9,054
617
4,851
1,846
172
814
443
52
|2,271
174
550
442
30
84
68
9
|89
2
10
12
1
12
8
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|3,306
2,071
270
396
624
170
156
116
|2,246
1,163
197
126
202
57
64
26
|44
33
11
4
7
2
0
0
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|8,975
1,193
206
295
618
|980
191
225
30
30
|100
10
5
4
23
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|2,468
731
1,848
576
237
|199
145
109
155
57
|40
15
3
3
4
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|15,950
966
1,540
714
108
693
|2,020
275
297
84
25
161
|176
11
19
17
3
14
|TOTAL
|100,966
|19,666
|1,169
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.