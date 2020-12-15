IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho officials reported 1,038 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths on Monday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 122,217.

There are a total of 102,340 confirmed cases and 19,877 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 3 new deaths and 131 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are all in the high risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 4 new deaths and 82 new cases Monday. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Jefferson has been added to the critical risk category with Bonneville and Madison. Teton is in the high risk category. Custer, Fremont and Lemhi are in the moderate risk category. Clark is in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 47,497 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 31,369 cases.

The state said 64 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 4,827, and 3 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 884.

There are 6,227 asymptomatic reported cases and 5,934 cases among health care workers.

19 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,194.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died between the ages of 18 and 29

6 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

23 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

43 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

157 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

330 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

633 people were 80+

95.23% of deaths with known race were White. 0.85% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.68% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.70% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.53% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 19 deaths is pending.

89.36% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 10.64% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 19 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 27,635

835

259

156 3,968

259

71

52 291

7

1

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,371

6,044

1,701

319

2,149

800

1,675

42 114

1,397

390

87

224

280

214

14 10

106

15

8

20

14

21

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 9,147

623

4,879

1,864

172

819

443

52 2,301

176

554

446

30

86

68

9 89

2

10

11

1

12

8

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 3,351

2,084

270

400

631

171

160

118 2,274

1,186

200

127

202

57

64

26 45

34

11

4

8

2

0

0 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 9,095

1,230

207

302

631 986

190

225

35

30 102

11

5

4

23 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 2,520

737

1,870

585

239 198

148

110

160

61 41

15

3

4

5 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 16,148

983

1,554

717

117

697 2,071

279

307

86

27

178 181

12

20

18

3

14 TOTAL 102,340 19,877 1,194

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. daily based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.