IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 104 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Saturday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 172,931.

There are a total of 139,874 confirmed cases and 33,057 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 277,844 people have received the vaccine, and 434,462 total doses have been administered.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 22 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou and Oneida are all in the moderate risk category. Franklin and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 51 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. There are 28 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Fremont, 4 in Jefferson, 15 in Madison and 1 in Teton. There are a total of 473 active cases. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Fremont, Jefferson Teton and Madison are in the moderate risk category., Clark, Custer and Lemhi are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bonneville County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Madison County.

The state is reporting there are 96,017 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 43 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 43,132 cases.

The state said 5 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 7,184 and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,245.

There are 10,497 asymptomatic reported cases and 9,708 cases among health care workers.

3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 1,879.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

10 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

35 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

74 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

249 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

544 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

961 people were 80+

94.52% of deaths with known race were White. 0.91% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.48% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.2% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 11 deaths is pending.

90.04% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.96% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 39,837

1,253

638

223 7,379

373

163

87 437

12

5

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 1,980

7,014

1,960

371

2,444

913

1,901

53 211

2,015

552

115

425

357

386

17 17

123

21

11

25

25

29

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 12,357

1,090

6,347

2,484

229

1,029

500

53 3,365

469

784

665

54

125

99

9 148

4

22

22

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 4,712

2,590

331

458

866

261

223

164 3,183

1,747

294

180

228

97

103

36 96

63

11

8

14

2

3

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 14,848

2,442

417

500

954 1,922

561

406

126

58 183

32

10

67

32 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,073

868

2,643

750

279 298

296

156

254

100 51

17

7

12

6 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 21,037

1,338

1,894

885

252

850 3,839

364

488

130

79

327 279

33

32

26

4

21 TOTAL 139,874 33,057 1,879

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

