POCATELLO, Idaho (Press release, SIPH) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 106 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (51 in Bannock County, 1 in Bear Lake County, 20 in Bingham County, 4 in Butte County, 11 in Caribou County, 10 in Franklin County and 9 in Power County) in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 3,695. Out of the 3,695 cases, 2,954 have recovered from COVID-19.

For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.

To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.

• Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.

• Wear cloth face coverings in public places.

• Practice social distancing (6ft).

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Avoid people who are sick.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.

If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.

For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.